150,000 visa violators in Kuwait; Visas of 390,000 expired as they were stuck abroad

A man is inoculated with a dose of the Pizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus at Al Siddeeq health centre, in Kuwait City. Kuwait gradually starts opening up the country as the health situation is improving steadily. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: Kuwait will soon resume visitors, family, commercial and tourism visas to enter Kuwait after nearly a year and a half since the Ministry of Interior halted issuing visit visas, according to a local newspaper.

While the Cabinet of Ministers is set to issue an official decision, it is likely that the Ministry of Interior will resume issuing visit visas starting next month.

The Ministry of Interior said in a Tweet: “Ministry of Interior clarifies that in the event that we will resume issuing visitor visas of all kinds, it will be announced in advance by the Ministry.”

A source told the daily that while visit visas are halted, a limited number are being issued in specific scenarios based on recommendations by the COVID-19 committee. Health care workers and some professionals like legal advisors, engineers and teachers have received visit visas to re-enter the country as per the discretion of the committee.

The decision comes as Kuwait gradually starts opening up the country as the health situation is improving steadily.

Meanwhile, the source revealed that there are currently 150,000 visa violators residing in Kuwait.

The source said that residency permits of around 390,000 got expired while they were stuck outside of Kuwait. Expats whose residency visas have expired will not be able to return to Kuwait unless their employers renew their permits or they enter on a new visa.