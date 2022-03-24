Cairo: Kuwait has banned iftar banquets inside mosques during the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan as a precaution against spread of COVID-19, a local newspaper has reported.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Awqaf (Endowments) and Islamic Affairs, has stressed the ban in a circular that, however, allows the benevolent distribution of pre-cooked meals outside mosques for people to eat at the sunset when daily fasting ends, Al Jarida added.
The ministry has also banned setting up the Ramadan tents within the precincts of mosques on health grounds, it said.
“The ministry will not be lax in handling any violation of the circular issued for organisational and health grounds, especially that the coronavirus repercussions are still affecting some sectors,” the paper quoted Awqaf sources.
The ban on hosting the Ramadan tens in the vicinity of mosques aims at heading off gatherings in indoor places, they added. “COVID-19 and its variants still exist despite the significant decline in daily infections and return to pre-pandemic activities,” the sources said.
Earlier this month, Kuwaiti authorities said all mosques in the country will be back to normal as part of easing anti-virus curbs. Worshippers are no longer required to observe physical distancing in mosques.