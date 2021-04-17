Cairo: India, the UAE and Saudi Arabia were the top three destinations for passengers from Kuwait in the first days of the holy month of Ramadan, according to a media report.
They were followed by Turkey, Qatar and Bahrain. The Kuwait International Airport has handled a total of 182 civil flights in the first three days of Ramadan, including 89 departure and 93 incoming flights. No breakdown of the flight destinations was given.
“The passenger movement at the airport is normal as the government’s ban on entry of non-Kuwaitis is still in force until further notice while Kuwaitis, their first-degree relatives and accompanying workers are allowed to enter the country,” an official at the airport said.
Ban extended
A spike in daily rates of COVID-19 cases in the country prompted Kuwaiti authorities last February to impose a ban on non-Kuwaitis’ entry that has recently been extended.
Maximum 1,000 passengers per day are allowed to enter Kuwait through the airport as part of the virus-controlled measures.
The Kuwaiti government has extended a nighttime curfew until April 22, which was originally due to end on April 8, in an effort to curb COVID-19 spread.