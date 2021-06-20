Number of ICU patients increased from 159 to 202 in one week

Kuwait City: After a relatively stable COVID-19 situation for a month in Kuwait, the country has seen a steep increase in patients entering the intensive care. There’s alarm as in the past week, the number of ICU patients jumped from 159 to 202. After a spike on May 10, where there were 210 patients in the ICU, the number of patients started to decrease until a month ago, when hospitals began reporting an increase.

In the past few weeks, Kuwait also reported a spike in COVID-19 cases; 1,709 cases were recorded on June 10, the highest one-day count since the beginning of March.

In addition, on Saturday, the Ministry of Health announced it had recorded 11 COVID-19 related deaths. The death toll is the highest number recorded since May 6.

Vaccine protection

Clarifying the importance of being vaccinated, Dr. Khaled Al Saeed, a member of the COVID-19 vaccination committee, said the jab protects against hospitalisation and death.

He explained that 99.1 per cent of people in Kuwait who passed away due to COVID-19 were not vaccinated. In addition, 90.5 per cent of all COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital were not vaccinated and 89.4 per cent of patients in intensive care were unvaccinated.

Dr. Khaled pointed to a study published by Public Health of England that indicated both vaccines being administered in Kuwait provide significant protection against hospitalisation and protect against different variants. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provides 92 per cent protection and the Pfizer-BioNTech provides 94 per cent.

Delta variant

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday it had detected a number of cases of the Delta variant in Kuwait.