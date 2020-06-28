Cairo: Kuwait and other Gulf countries are jointly working to resolve a series of problems gripping the Arab region including foreign meddling in Iraq and Libya, Al Qabas newspaper has reported, citing well-informed Kuwaiti sources.
Turkey has recently expanded its influence in strife-torn Libya and unleashed air strikes in northern Iraq against alleged Kurdish rebels there, raising Arab anger.
“The foreign intervention in Libya and Iraq complicates the political and security situation there,” the sources said, adding that the Gulf efforts are also aimed at resolving Yemen’s conflict and a years-long row between Egypt and Ethiopia over the latter’s dam on the Blue Nile.
“There are contacts and coordination at the Arab level to contain and calm all parties concerned with those issues,” the sources said. “There are Gulf moves to address the situation in those countries and prevent them from reaching a dangerous brink,” they added without giving details.
Turkish meddling in Libya and the Egyptian-Ethiopian dispute were at the centre of an emergency Arab League meeting held last week in response to a Cairo request.
Earlier this week, Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia signalled a breakthrough mediated by the African Union in their long-running dispute.
“There are hopes pinned on the African Union countries to close this file soon,” the sources said.
The Kuwaiti-led efforts seek de-escalation among the Arab countries and stopping foreign interference in Libya and Iraq.