Riyadh: Colonel Turki Al Maliki, the Spokesman for the Coalition Forces for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen, has said that Iran-backed Houthi militias have fired two ballistic missiles from the Sana'a Governorate on Friday morning.

Al Maliki was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that the missiles were launched utilising civilian infrastructure, but fell in the Saada Governorate, north-west of Yemen.

The Arab Coalition Spokesman said that Houthi militias continued to violate international humanitarian law by firing ballistic missiles indiscriminately, adding that such actions threaten the lives of hundreds of civilians.