Abu Dhabi: Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Al Hajraf, affirmed the position of GCC member states in support of Yemen’s legitimate government, to confront the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia and provide humanitarian help.
He praised the efforts made by the GCC member states at the forefront of providing humanitarian aid to Yemen, with a total of $28 billion since 2006, the Saudi Press agency reported.
The GCC chief made the remarks during his participation in the virtual High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Situation in Yemen 2021, on Monday.
The event was organised by the United Nations, Switzerland and Sweden and attended by Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ignazio Cassis, Vice President and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs for Switzerland, Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik, a number of ministers of the participating countries, and representatives of governments, international organisations, and bodies interested in humanitarian action.