Dubai: The overall tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 128,080 in Kuwait as 787 new cases were detected across the country on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said.

Three more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 789.

According to the ministry’s latest update, 694 patients have recovered from the virus, pushing total recoveries to 119,080.

The active cases have now touched 8,211, out of which 110 are critical cases in intensive care units.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Health today registered 473 new cases of COVId-19, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 348,510

Total fatalities have now touched 5,456 after 19 people succumbed to the infection.

The Kingdom’s total recoveries jumped to 335,152 as an additional 481 patients made a full recovery in the past 24 hours.

Active cases have declined to 7,901, including 749 that are critical.

Oman

The Ministry of Health announced the detection of 376 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths in Oman. The total cases in the country have now touched 116,528, including 1,264 deaths.

Over the past 24 hours, 345 recoveries were reported, pushing the total number of recoveries to 106,540 recoveries.

Qatar

Some 226 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qatar, taking its tally of infections to 133,143, the Ministry of Public Health said.

No new fatalities were reported, keeping the death toll at 232. The ministry revealed that a further 206 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries to 130,202.

Active cases have now reached 2,709, out of which 334 are stable, while 38 are serious cases under intensive care.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health conducted 10,699 COVID-19 tests across the Kingdom, where 210 new cases have been detected. The new cases are 41 expatriate workers, 162 who have direct contacts with the infected people, and seven are travel related ones. The total cases in the Kingdom have climbed to 82,133.