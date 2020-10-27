Kuwait reports highest number of cases, followed by Oman and Saudi Arabia

Dubai: Kuwait today reported 775 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 123,092, local media reported.

Seven more people succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 756.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health also announced the full recovery of 725 patients after receiving necessary treatment, taking the number of recovered patients up to 114,116.

Oman

In Oman, the Ministry of Health confirmed 466 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally of infections to 113,820.

The ministry also announced 13 more deaths, taking total fatalities to 1,203, while an additional 329 recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, pushing total number of recovered cases to 99,997.

Saudi Arabia

As for Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health reported 399 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 345,631.

According to the ministry, 16 more patients died over the past 24 hours from complications caused by COVID-19, taking the total number of virus-related fatalities to 5,329.

The ministry also announced 426 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people who had recovered from the deadly virus to 332,117.

With the continuous drop in new coronavirus infections, active cases have fallen to 8,185, out of which 778 are critical.

Bahrain

Not far from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain’s Ministry of Health conducted 10,035 additional COVID-19 tests, which resulted in the detection of 278 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours in Bahrain. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 80,533.

Four new fatalities have been reported, taking the kingdom’s death tally to 316.

There are currently 24 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 67 cases receiving treatment; 3061 are stable out of a total of 3,085 active cases.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health today confirmed the detection of 257 new cases of COVID-19, pushing total coronavirus cases in the country to 131,689.

No new deaths have been reported, keeping death toll at 230.