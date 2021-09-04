Cairo: Bahraini authorities have said that all government employees must return to the workplace as part of eased restrictions earlier prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The country’s Civil Service Council directed that 100 per cent of the government employees return to the workplace starting from Sunday, as part of shifting to the green level of an alert light signal system on the COVID-19 situation.
Also starting from Sunday, the unvaccinated members of the public will have access to the government agencies.
Bahrain is adopting an alert light signal mechanism showing the level of the COVID-19 spread on the basis of which economic sectors in the country are opened or closed.
The four-level mechanism, comprising the colours of green, yellow, orange and red, is based on the average percentage of infection cases registered from the total tests, as well as the occupancy ICU rates. In recent weeks, Bahrain has seen a significant drop in COVID-19 infection rates.
Starting from Friday, the green level went into effect, signaling that only 2 per cent of the active infection cases were detected in the tests done over the previous two weeks.
In the green level, the vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike are given access to educational institutions, malls, restaurants, cafes, gyms, barbershops, saloons and entertainment facilities. Still, only vaccinated people are allowed into cinemas and indoor events.
Bahrain, a country of 1.7 million people, so far has registered a total of 272,807 coronavirus cases and 1,388 related deaths.