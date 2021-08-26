Passengers from 'red list' countries cannot enter if they are not citizens or residents

Dubai: Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) has updated the travel entry procedures at Bahrain International Airport, introducing new measures.

Starting from August 29, vaccination certificates issued by countries whose citizens are eligible for visa-on-arrival will be accepted upon entry. All previous procedures will continue to be followed, however, an additional PCR test will be required on the fifth day of stay.

Passengers arriving from Red List countries, including passengers who have transited those countries at any point in the last 14 days, are prohibited from entry unless they are citizens or residents of Bahrain.

The red list countries include Georgia, Ukraine, Malawi, Mozambique, Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Mongolia, Namibia, Mexico, Tunisia, Iran, South Africa, Indonesia, Iraq, Philippines, Panama, Malaysia, Uganda, the Dominican Republic, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Vietnam.

Bahraini nationals and passengers holding a valid residence visa arriving from a red list country are exempted from the above restriction, provided they present an approved PCR test certificate with a QR Code 48 hours before departure for passengers authorised to enter the kingdom and who are coming from countries on the red list.

They must undergo two PCR tests (costing BD24 for both), which will take place on arrival and on the 10th day of their stay and quarantine for 10 days in their own homes or at a licensed quarantine facility approved by the National Health Regulatory Authority.

They should also provide proof of a pre-paid booking in their name at a quarantine facility before their departure to Bahrain. Travellers who choose to spend their quarantine period in their homes must provide proof of residence, whether owned or rented in their name or in the name of an immediate relative, before boarding. This decision does not apply to passengers younger than six.

All passengers, vaccinated or non-vaccinated, arriving in Bahrain, aged six or above must undergo two PCR tests (costing BHD 24 for both), which will take place on arrival and on the 10th day of their stay. The cost of the PCR test can be paid through the “BeAware Bahrain” mobile app in addition to the platforms at the airport that permit payment in cash or electronically by credit cards.

Passengers who have received a single dose or are not vaccinated must 'pre-send' a negative test certificate with a QR code for a PCR test administered within 48 hours of their departure.

They must also present an approved PCR test certificate with a QR Code 48 hours before departure for passengers authorised to enter the kingdom, undergo two PCR tests (costing BD24 for both), which will take place on arrival and on the 10th day of their stay.