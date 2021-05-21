Bahrain will limit access to mosques for worshippers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Image Credit: BNA news agency

Dubai: Bahrain’s Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affair and Endowments have limited access to mosques for the five daily prayers and Friday prayer for worshippers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine (14 days after taking the second dose) and those who have recovered from the virus, by showing the green logo in BeAware Bahrain application.

The decision was taken in coordination with the Sunni and Ja’afari Endowments.

According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), access will also be restricted to people above 18 years old, the ministry added, stressing the need to strictly apply the precautionary measures that were announced previously.

New measures

The new measures will take effect as of today Friday (May 21, 2021) and their implementation will be overseen by the Sunni and Ja’afari Endowment Directorates.

Meanwhile, the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has set new COVID-19 restrictions will go into effect today, May 21.

These include:

• Entry to shopping malls will be restricted to individuals, aged 18 and above, who are vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the second dose and to those who have recovered from COVID-19. Proof of both must be provided by presenting the green shield via the “BeAware” application.

• Entry to retail shops, with the exception of supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, and hospitals, will be restricted to individuals, aged 18 and above, who are vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the second dose and to those who have recovered from the virus. Proof of both must be provided by presenting the green shield via the “BeAware” application.

• Limiting indoor services (such as restaurants, cinemas, salons, etc.) to individuals, aged 18 and above, who are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus. Proof of both must be provided by presenting the green shield via the “BeAware” application.

• Limiting entrance to service centers and government offices to individuals, aged 18 and above, who are vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the second dose and to those who have recovered. Proof of both must be provided by presenting the green shield via the “BeAware” application.