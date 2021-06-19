Cairo: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has issued a decree, allowing paying salaries of Bahrainis, working in companies affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, from the country’s state unemployment fund.
The royal decree introduces a new clause stipulating that the salaries of Bahraini employees, who are insured under the Social Insurance Law and working in companies affected by repercussions of COVID-19 will be paid through the Unemployment Insurance Fund for a period of three months, Bahrain’s news agency BNA reported.
The salaries will be paid fully for the first month and 50 per cent for the second and third months from the fund in a gesture of support.
The prime minister, and ministers, each in their capacity, are tasked with implementing provisions of the decree, which comes into effect upon publication in the Official Gazette, according to BNA.
Last week, the Bahraini government announced three-month extension of a financial package aimed to support sectors impacted by fallout from the COVCID-19.
They include exempting companies hit hard by economic impact of COVID-19 from paying municipal fees for three months.
Likewise, tourism establishments have been exempted from paying fees for three months starting June. Moreover, tenants of government-owned property have been exempted from monthly rents for three months.