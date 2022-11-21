Dubai: King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday issued a decree accepting the resignation of the government, and assigning Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, with forming a new one.
King Hamad issued a Royal Decree No. (36) of 2022 appointing the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, as Prime Minister.
King Hamad directed the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to form a new government, which is expected to witness limited shift in the ministerial portfolios.
The King issued a decree in the middle of last June to reshuffle the cabinet, empowering women as well as bringing in new and young faces. The reshuffle was the largest since 1973. The names of new Shura Council members will also be announced today.