MANAMA: Scores of prisoners were released from a Bahrain prison on Thursday following a royal pardon of more than 450 inmates.

Videos shared on social media showed tearful reunions in a courtyard outside Jau prison where black-clad women waited to spot their sons and husbands among those freed.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Eisa Al Khalifa issued a royal decree pardoning 457 inmates to foster “social cohesion” and celebrate his 25 years on the throne, the official Bahrain News Agency said late on Wednesday.

The move came five months after a pardon of more than 1,500 inmates - the biggest in years.