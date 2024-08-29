Dubai: Bahrain unveils new regulatory requirements for housing project areas along with a comprehensive guide.

These requirements were introduced after the cabinet approved a draft decision to amend construction regulations for housing projects.

The changes are designed to expand building spaces for residential units and plots, according to a report by the Bahrain News Agency.

Amna Al Rumaihi, minister of housing and urban planning, noted that the purpose of these regulations is to enhance the benefits of expansion opportunities for citizens, address common building violations, and convert them into legal amendments that comply with the ministry of housing's standards.

These standards apply to all residential units, plots, and buildings overseen by the ministry.

She mentioned that the new regulations cover both established residential areas and those not yet delineated, forming part of a broader legal framework.