Dubai: Bahrain’s security authorities arrested an Asian woman over human trafficking charges, local media reported on Sunday.
The 41-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday in cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), which had earlier issued an International Red Notice issued against the woman.
The arrest comes as part of a global fight against organised and cross-border crime.
Interpol accused the woman of involvment in human trafficking activities, including making illegal profits from along with other partners outside the Kingdom.