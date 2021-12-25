Dubai: Bahrain announced it will offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to people who have received three doses of Sinopharm to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant taking over the world at a previously unseen speed, local media reported.
The fourth dose in the Kingdom is available to those 18 and above, and three months after receiving the first booster dose of Sinopharm. Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm jabs are available as the second booster dose.
Bahrain’s move comes after Israel announced the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people older than 60 or with a compromised immune system.
The National Medical Taskforce for combating the COVID-19 pandemic has approved the new fourth dose decision.
All those eligible to receive the fourth dose, or second booster dose, should go directly to a health centre without delay, the National Medical Taskforce members said. No prior appointment is necessary to receive the fourth dose.
Health centres will be open from 7.30am to 5pm, with vaccination availability varying between health centres. The Taskforce members said they are updating the vaccination protocols in light of the steps taken by Bahrain to address the Coronavirus.