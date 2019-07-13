Moscow: An unidentified assailant has fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a Ukrainian television station in the capital, Kiev, damaging the building.

No one was hurt in the attack Saturday, and Kiev police have initiated a search for suspects. Authorities have classified the attack as an act of terrorism.

The target was the Ukraine 112 television station, a network considered by some to be pro-Russian.

On Thursday, Ukraine's prosecutor general threatened legal action if the network airs a new Oliver Stone documentary that features an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine 112, a 24-hour news network, is owned Taras Kozak, who is running for parliament on the Opposition Bloc party ticket, organized by Viktor Medvedchuk.