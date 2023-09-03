Abu Dhabi: The UAE Embassy in Spain advised Emirati citizens to exercise caution due to torrential rain and storms affecting central and eastern regions of the country.
The embassy stressed the need for citizens to follow the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the relevant authorities in Spain.
It also urged them to contact the embassy in case of emergency at 0097180024 or 0097180044444. The embassy also urged them to register in Tawajudi service to enable its mission staff to communicate with them in cases of emergency.
Adverse weather is forecast across parts of Spain today (Sunday) where heavy rainfall and storms are affecting parts of central, eastern, southern and southeastern Spain.