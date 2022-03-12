Russian forces inched towards Kyiv on Saturday and pounded civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities as concerns grew over the besieged southern port of Mariupol, where officials said more than 1,500 people had been killed. The conflict has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. Follow the latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

01:45PM



France ready to host 2,500 Ukrainian refugees from Moldova: Minister

France is ready to accept 2,500 Ukrainians who are currently in Moldova, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"The European Commission is coordinating an operation to relocate Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to volunteer countries. At the request of the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron], France declares that 2,500 Ukrainians from Moldova will be accepted on our land," he tweeted overnight Saturday.

Earlier this week, Darmanin said that around 7,500 Ukrainians have entered France since February 24, when Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

01:17PM



Ukraine says mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol

A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian forces. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey," the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

01:10PM



UN calls for safe corridor for Black Sea ships

The International Maritime Organization, a UN oversight body for international seafaring and the law of the sea, is calling for a safe corridor in the Black and Azov seas to let commercial ships evacuate.

Many of the waters are mined, and Russian navy vessels are off the shores of Ukraine. Explosions have hit at least two cargo ships in the area and dozens of others have been stranded.

The IMO Council held an emergency session and said it deplored the attacks of the Russian Federation aimed at commercial vessels, their seizures, including search and rescue vessels, threatening the safety and welfare of seafarers and the marine environment.

12:04PM



Sanctions may cause ISS to crash, warns Russia

Russia’s space agency has sent Nasa and other international partners a letter demanding an end to sanctions, saying they could threaten the International Space Station.

In a tweet Saturday, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said the letter appealed to the space agencies of the United States, Canada and Europe to keep the space station operational.

He illustrated the appeal with a map showing the flight path of the ISS — and a potential fall zone that straddles much of the world but barely touches upon Russia.

Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station.

11:33AM



Rockets destroy Ukrainian airbase in Kyiv region: Mayor

Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted the local mayor as saying.

The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said.

08:30AM



Air raid sirens heard across most Ukraine

Air raid sirens were heard across most Ukrainian cities early on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters, local media reported.

Sirens were heard in the capital city of Kyiv, the western city of Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy, as well as in the Sumy region in northeast of the country, a number of local Ukrainian media reported.

Russian forces appeared to be regrouping on Friday for a possible attack on Kyiv, with satellite images showing them firing artillery as they closed in on the capital.

07:27AM



Ukraine says shelling damaged cancer hospital

Ukrainian officials accused Russia damaging a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in the southern city of Mykolaiv with shelling from heavy artillery.

The hospital’s head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko, said several hundred patients were in the hospital during the attack but that no one was killed. The attack damaged the building and blew out windows.

Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Mykolaiv, located 470 kilometers (292 miles) south of Kyiv, in an attempt to encircle the city.

Ukrainian and Western officials earlier accused Russia of shelling a maternity hospital in the southern city of Mariupol on Wednesday. Three people died in that attack.

03:55AM



Images show Russian military units continuing to deploy closer to Kyiv

Satellite images taken on Friday showed Russian military units were continuing to deploy closer to Ukraine's capital Kyiv and were firing artillery toward residential areas, a US private company said.

Maxar Technologies said multiple homes and buildings were on fire and widespread damage and impact craters could be seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of Kyiv.

This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an artillery battalion actively firing in a southeasterly direction near Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, in Ozera, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Maxar said one image showed elements of a Russian artillery battalion actively firing in a southeasterly direction, a bright muzzle flash coming from one of the guns. It said it could not confirm the battalion's targets, but that the damage observed in Moschun was about 7km southeast of the artillery deployment.

Another image showed long lines of cars carrying people trying to flee Kyiv, and another showed that fires continued to burn at Antonov Airport.

Russian forces bombarded cities across the country on Friday and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on Kyiv as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country had reached a "strategic turning point" in the conflict.

03:50AM



US accuses Russia of violating 'nuclear safety principles'

The United States has accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles, saying it was concerned by "continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities" in Ukraine but added that there were no signs detected yet of any radiological release.

"We are monitoring reports of damage to a research facility in Kharkiv. Near-term safety risk is low, but the continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities must cease", US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Friday on Twitter.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said his country had reached a "strategic turning point" in the conflict. Satellite images showed Russian military units closer to the capital Kyiv and firing artillery toward residential areas.

Fighting

* The situation in Ukraine's southeastern city of Mariupol was critical, officials said, as Russian forces tightened their noose around the Black Sea port and the death toll from shelling and a 12-day blockade reached almost 1,600.

* Britain said Russian air and missile forces had conducted strikes in the past 24 hours against the western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

* Ukraine said neighbour Belarus could be planning to attack its territory and accused Russia of trying to drag its ally into the war by staging air attacks on Belarus from Ukrainian air space.

Economy and Sanctions

* US President Biden joined with allies to hit Moscow on trade and shut down development funds, and announced a ban on imports of Russian seafood and diamonds.

* The United States also imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of Putin's spokesperson, as well as lawmakers.

* Washington will revoke Russia's "most favoured nation status" US House Speaker Pelosi said. Other G7 nations and the European Union are expected to follow.

Facebook

* Facebook owner Meta Platforms said a temporary change in its content policy, only for Ukraine, was needed to let users voice opposition to Russia's attack; Moscow opened a criminal case after the company said it would allow posts such as "death to the Russian fighters."

United Nations

* The United Nations said it had no evidence Ukraine had a biological weapons program while Washington and its allies accused Russia of spreading the unproven claim as a possible prelude to launching its own biological or chemical attacks.