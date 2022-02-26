Explosions have been seen and heard in the capital as Ukrainians battle to hold back advancing Russian troops. After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Vladimir Putin unleashed a three-pronged attack of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday and Friday. Here are the latest updates:

08:21AM



Zelensky declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the US government but turned down the offer.

Zelensky said in response: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelensky as upbeat.

07:50AM



India issues fresh advisory for stranded citizens in Ukraine

Embassy of India, Kyiv, has issued an advisory to all Indian nationals in Ukraine not to move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts.

A tweet shared by Arindam Bagchi of the Ministry of External Affairs says, “All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv.”

06:56AM



Ukraine repels Russian attacks in Kyiv

Ukraine’s army said Saturday it had repelled a Russian attack on one of capital city Kyiv’s main avenues.

Russia “attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed,” Ukraine’s army said on its verified Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.

Russian troops also attacked an army base in Kyiv but the assault was repelled, the Ukrainian military said in another Facebook posting.

Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city’s electricity generating stations.

05:52AM



UN chief urges Russian soldiers to 'return to barracks'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on soldiers in Russia's war on Ukraine to "return to their barracks" Friday.

"We must never give up. We must give peace another chance," he told reporters after Moscow vetoed a UN resolution condemning its "aggression" in Ukraine.

02:50AM



Ukraine's president says Russia will try to 'storm' Kyiv overnight

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday before dawn that Russian troops would attempt to take the capital city Kyiv during the night.

"Special attention on Kyiv - we cannot lose the capital," Zelensky said in a video address released by the presidency. "Tonight they will attempt a storm" of the capital, he added in an apparent reference to Kyiv.

02:45AM



Ukraine requests emergency IMF funding

Ukraine has requested additional aid from the IMF following the Russian attack, the fund's leader Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

The crisis lender has an existing $2.2 billion aid program with Kyiv and "the authorities have also requested IMF emergency financing," Georgieva said in a statement.

The fund's board met to discuss the situation in the country and the IMF chief pledged to continue "to support Ukraine in every way we can."

The existing loan program was due to end in June, but Georgieva said the institution "has a number of instruments in its toolkit" to provide aid.

02:42AM



Canada sanctions Putin, supports barring Russia from SWIFT

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday sanctions against Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over its attack on Ukraine, and expressed support for barring Russia from SWIFT.

"We will be imposing sanctions on President Putin and his fellow architects of this barbaric war, his chief of staff and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Trudeau told a news conference.

"These men bear the greatest responsibility for the death and destruction occurring in Ukraine."

Trudeau also expressed "Canada's support to remove Russia from the SWIFT payment system, a critical part of the global banking system."

And he said Belarus too would be sanctioned "for abetting President Putin's attack of a free and sovereign nation."

01:00AM



US to impose sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

The White House on Friday said the United States would impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as Washington looks to ramp up pressure on Moscow following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The rare but not unprecedented US move to impose sanctions on a head of state would come just a day after Russian forces attacked Ukraine, assaulting by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the decision to target Putin, Lavrov and other officials was made after US President Joe Biden had a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

12:56AM



US dismisses Russia's offer of Ukraine talks

The United States on Friday dismissed Russia's offer of talks with Ukraine, and called on Moscow to show its commitment to diplomacy by withdrawing troops from the country.

After attacking Ukraine, "now we see Moscow suggesting diplomacy take place at the barrel of a gun. This is not real diplomacy," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The Kremlin said earlier Friday that President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation to the Belarus capital Minsk for talks with Ukraine, as Russian forces approached Kyiv on the second day of Moscow's attack.

12:00AM



UK freezes Putin, Lavrov assets

The UK government on Friday ordered all assets of President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov frozen over Russia's attack on Ukraine.