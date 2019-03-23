Vactican City: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, the archbishop of Santiago, Chile, who has been caught up in the country's sex abuse scandal.
A Vatican statement on Saturday said the pope had named Bishop Celestino Aos Braco of the Chilean city of Copiapo, as "apostolic administrator" to run the Santiago archdiocese until a new archbishop is named to succeed Ezzati.
Ezzati faces multiple charges of cover up, including some relating to the case of Oscar Munoz, a former top aide to the Santiago Archbishopric, who is facing trial on charges he abused and raped at least five children.