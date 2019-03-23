Chilean Cardinal Riccardo Ezzati Image Credit: Social media

Vactican City: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, the archbishop of Santiago, Chile, who has been caught up in the country's sex abuse scandal.

A Vatican statement on Saturday said the pope had named Bishop Celestino Aos Braco of the Chilean city of Copiapo, as "apostolic administrator" to run the Santiago archdiocese until a new archbishop is named to succeed Ezzati.