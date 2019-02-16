Trump has accused Germany of being a “captive” of Russia due to its reliance on Russian energy, but Merkel argued: “If during the Cold War ... we imported large amounts of Russian gas, I don’t know why times should be so much worse today that we can say: Russia remains a partner.” During a question-and-answer session, she added that it would be wrong to exclude Russia politically, but Pence said Washington was “holding Russia accountable” for its 2014 seizure of Ukraine and what the West says are efforts to destabilise it through cyber attacks, disinformation and covert operations.