London: Musician Noel Gallagher says he has cigarettes saved up for when his children start smoking.

The 52-year-old gave up the unhealthy habit four years ago, but has held onto thousands of Marlboro Lights, which are now known as Marlboro Gold. The cigarettes could now be worth 28,000 pounds after the cost of a packet of Marlboro Gold's increased to around 12 pounds over the years, reports thesun.co.uk.

"I must have between 20 and 50,000 in my house from various dressing rooms all over the world. I haven't bought cigs for years. I've still got them in a cupboard somewhere, for when the kids start smoking," said Noel, who is father to 19-year-old Anais, 12-year-old Donovan and nine-year-old Sonny.