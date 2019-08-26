Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, slaps the hand of President Donald Trump as they share a laugh during a bilateral meeting at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Biarritz (France): Sharing a light moment and in a sign of their warm ties, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laughingly shook hands after Trump told reporters that Modi, who was speaking in Hindi, "actually speaks very good English".

Ahead of a bilateral meeting, as the two leaders were fielding a barrage of questions from the media, Modi said in Hindi: "I think that we should be allowed to discuss these things by ourselves, and when we feel the need, we shall inform you (media) whenever necessary."

Trump then interceded to say: "He actually speaks very good English, which is so wonderful."

Then both Modi and Trump shared a laugh, and shook hands across their chairs, with Modi delightedly thumping their clasped hands with his other hand, evoking laughter from the assembled media.