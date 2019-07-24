Symonds was seen outside Downing Street in London on Wednesday

Carrie Symonds, Boris Johnson's girlfriend, wears a pink gown at Number 10 on July 24, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

What we know so far:

As Boris Johnson prepares to start his job as British Prime Minister, the person who is by his side all the way is his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. The ex-PR chief is 24 years Boris's junior.

She is expected to move into 10 Downing Street this weekend when Johnson becomes PM.

Who is Carrie Symonds?

Carrie had a privileged upbringing in southwest London, according to Hello! magainze.

She is the daughter of The Independent co-founder Matthew Symonds and one of the newspaper's lawyers Josephine Mcaffee.

She grew up in East Sheen and was enrolled in private school Godolphin and Latymer School in Hammersmith before studying history of art and theatre studies at the University of Warwick, where she graduated with first-class honours.

Boris Johnson's girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 24, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

What does she do?

Carrie left Westminster in 2018 when her affair with the politician came to light. She moved to Bloomberg to do the PR for their Vibrant Oceans programme.

Carrie is a big campaigner for ocean and marine welfare. She campaigned alongside Boris' father, Stanley Johnson.

A conservationist, she is passionate about fighting plastic pollution. She is also patron of the Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation, which seeks to help advance farm animal welfare.

During her time with the Conservative Party, Carrie worked to promote the party's policies including the ivory ban, CCTV in slaughterhouses, increasing sentences for animal cruelty, banning of micro beads and animal sentience.

How did Carrie and Boris meet?

They are though to have spent Valentine's Day in 2018 together. Hello! reported they have been dating for around 18 months.

Their affair came to light after Boris announced his separation from his wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler, the father of his four children, in September 2018. Marina cited infidelity as the reason for their marriage breakdown.

The couple released a joint statement that read: "Several months ago, after 25 years of marriage, we decided it was in our best interests to separate. We have subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is under way. As friends, we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead. We will not be commenting further."

Boris's affairs

Boris and his ex-wife Marina had their up and downs.