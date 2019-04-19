Image captured at Notre-Dame, Paris Image Credit: Twitter/ @brookewindsor

What you need to know: The picture showed a man playing with a little girl outside the Cathedral, hours before the fire.

It was posted online and users began searching for the duo.

Yesterday, the father was found, and social emdia users rejoiced.

The family has chosen to remain anonymous.

Dubai: The internet has done it again! Remember the viral photograph of a father and daughter playing outside the Notre Dame Cathedral, minutes before it went ablaze? The duo has now been found, thanks to social media.

On April 16, Brooke Windsor posted the picture on Twitter with the caption: “I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this.”

The picture had made rounds on social media and led to a massive online search and people from all around the world, including news channels, volunteered to help find the father-daughter pair.

The tweet received more than 450,000 likes and 225,000 retweets.

In just two days, the search was over!

On April 18, Windsor (@brookeawindsor) confirmed that the family had been found and tweeted: “The search is over! The photo has reached the dad and family. He has chosen to remain anonymous in the wake of [the] tragedy, and writes: ‘Thanks again for that beautiful photo, we will find a special place for it.’ Thank you to everyone who has shared the picture and for your kind words.”

Online users commended Windsor for her “random act of kindness” that managed to bring the world together.

User @Shannon_klatt posted: “Thanks for showing us how to reach out on social media with love and respect. So glad the folks in the photo connected! Best wishes.”

@cheetahiw posted: “This reinforces how a random act of kindness can bring the world together. #RandomActsOfKindness”

Tweep @jamminjenn81 posted: “This is amazing that social media was able to help you pass this beautiful photo on to them. So kind of you to want to share this moment of joy before [the] tragedy.”

@guinevere530 tweeted: “So glad you found them and have respected their privacy as asked for. I’m sure this photo will become a part of that family’s history with quite a story to pass down.”

Firefighters try and tame the blaze that engulfed a part of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

And @VeenRusli posted: “That look of love you captured in the photo has no end. Good to know the Twitter magic still works.”

The Notre-Dame Cathedral burst into flames on April 15, destroying the iconic spire and the roof of the building. Since then, funding has poured in from all around the world.

Find out how the world is coming together to restore the church after this week's devastating fire. Gulf News Social Media Team

Many tycoons, international firms, local authorities and individuals have promised financial and expert help.