Prague: Czech President Petr Pavel was admitted in a Prague hospital after a motorbike crash on Thursday but his injuries are "not serious", his office said on X.
The 62-year-old, in office since March 2023, will stay in hospital for an unspecified period of time.
"His injuries are not serious, but they will require a short monitoring stay in Prague's Military University Hospital," Pavel's office said.
Czech media said the president had crashed on a closed racing circuit and police are therefore not investigating the accident.
A former NATO general, Pavel is known for his passion as a motorcyclist currently riding a BMW R1200 GS.
He rode a motorbike for a visit to neighbouring Germany shortly after his inauguration.
Last summer, Pavel got in trouble after media published images of him riding a motorbike without a helmet.