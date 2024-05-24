Prague: Czech President Petr Pavel was admitted in a Prague hospital after a motorbike crash on Thursday but his injuries are "not serious", his office said on X.

The 62-year-old, in office since March 2023, will stay in hospital for an unspecified period of time.

"His injuries are not serious, but they will require a short monitoring stay in Prague's Military University Hospital," Pavel's office said.

Czech media said the president had crashed on a closed racing circuit and police are therefore not investigating the accident.

A former NATO general, Pavel is known for his passion as a motorcyclist currently riding a BMW R1200 GS.

He rode a motorbike for a visit to neighbouring Germany shortly after his inauguration.