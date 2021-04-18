A medical worker wearing protective gear stands next to an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with COVID-19. File picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Reuters

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

India crisis worsens

India says it will free up more government hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, as the crisis there worsens and states appeal for additional supplies of oxygen and treatment drugs.

Germany mourns its dead

Germany holds a national memorial service for its nearly 80,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic, putting aside deep divisions over COVID-19 restrictions to share the pain of grieving families.

US J&J vaccine decision soon

A decision on whether to end a US pause in vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot is likely by Friday, says top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci.

EU hints on AstraZeneca

The EU's internal markets commissioner Thierry Breton hints that the bloc might decide not to order AstraZeneca's coronavirus jab again following delays in delivering the first batches of the vaccine.

Vaccine doses for Argentina

Argentina takes delivery of 864,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Netherlands, as part of the Covax programme.

Record daily death toll in Gaza

The Gaza Strip records its highest-ever daily death toll with 23 coronavirus fatalities, authorities say

Israelis go mask-free

Israelis step into the streets without masks for the first time in a year, a key milestone as the country vaccinates its way out of the coronavirus nightmare.

France quarantines arrivals

France will impose a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and South Africa over concerns about variants of the coronavirus, the prime minister's office says.

Canada reports new blood clots

Canadian health authorities say a second case of rare but serious blood clotting linked to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has been recorded, but stands by its recommendation to use the shot.

Pope reappears at Saint Peter's Square

Pope Francis reappears at a Vatican window overlooking Saint Peter's Square in Rome for his first public weekly prayer since March 14.

More than three million dead

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 around the world has passed three million, according to an AFP tally, despite vaccination campaigns.