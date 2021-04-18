Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
India crisis worsens
India says it will free up more government hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, as the crisis there worsens and states appeal for additional supplies of oxygen and treatment drugs.
Germany mourns its dead
Germany holds a national memorial service for its nearly 80,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic, putting aside deep divisions over COVID-19 restrictions to share the pain of grieving families.
US J&J vaccine decision soon
A decision on whether to end a US pause in vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot is likely by Friday, says top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci.
EU hints on AstraZeneca
The EU's internal markets commissioner Thierry Breton hints that the bloc might decide not to order AstraZeneca's coronavirus jab again following delays in delivering the first batches of the vaccine.
Vaccine doses for Argentina
Argentina takes delivery of 864,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Netherlands, as part of the Covax programme.
Record daily death toll in Gaza
The Gaza Strip records its highest-ever daily death toll with 23 coronavirus fatalities, authorities say
Israelis go mask-free
Israelis step into the streets without masks for the first time in a year, a key milestone as the country vaccinates its way out of the coronavirus nightmare.
France quarantines arrivals
France will impose a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and South Africa over concerns about variants of the coronavirus, the prime minister's office says.
Canada reports new blood clots
Canadian health authorities say a second case of rare but serious blood clotting linked to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has been recorded, but stands by its recommendation to use the shot.
Pope reappears at Saint Peter's Square
Pope Francis reappears at a Vatican window overlooking Saint Peter's Square in Rome for his first public weekly prayer since March 14.
More than three million dead
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 around the world has passed three million, according to an AFP tally, despite vaccination campaigns.
The United States is the worst-affected country with 566,904 deaths, followed by Brazil with 371,678 deaths, Mexico with 212,228 deaths, India with 177,150 deaths and Britain with 127,270.