NEW DELHI, An Australian man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly carrying narcotics to Melbourne from New Delhi,
The accused Mohamed Umar Turay was detained by authorities carrying seven kilograms of the stimulant at Indira Gandhi International Airport, He was due to board an Air India flight to Melbourne, a senior official cofirmed.
The drugs were found in a false bottom of his bag after officers took him aside for looking “suspicious”, Amphetamine is used as a recreational drug. People take it to boost libido, increase wakefulness, improve cognitive control, enhance sociability and induce euphoria. Withdrawal symptoms include depression and sleep disturbances.