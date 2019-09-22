The man was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle narcotics to Melbourne

Image for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied /

NEW DELHI, An Australian man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly carrying narcotics to Melbourne from New Delhi,

The accused Mohamed Umar Turay was detained by authorities carrying seven kilograms of the stimulant at Indira Gandhi International Airport, He was due to board an Air India flight to Melbourne, a senior official cofirmed.