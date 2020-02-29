This is a compilation of the latest on Coronavirus, COVID-19, from around the world:
Coronavirus: The latest numbers
The novel coronavirus has killed more than 2,932 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China. There have been more than 85,000 global cases, with infections in every continent except Antarctica.
There were 79,250 COVID-19 cases reported in Mainland China.
COVID-19 infections:
85,000number of infections reported by health authorities around the world as of February 29, 2020
COVID-19 deaths:
2,932Number of deaths reported by health authorities of different countries, as of February 29, 2020
Trump confirms first US coronavirus death, urge people not to panic
The first US coronavirus fatality was a "medically high-risk patient in her late 50s," President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday.
Trump confirmed that the first fatality, announced by officials in Washington state. She lived in King county, which includes Seattle, local officials said.
Trump discussed the latest novel coronavirus developments after a briefing from his coronavirus task force earlier in the day.
In response to the spread of coronavirus, the Trump administration has announced new travel restrictions for Iran, Italy and South Korea.
Trump said that despite the first death on US soil from the new coronavirus, the threat to Americans remained low and there was no reason for "panic."
"Additional cases in the United States are likely," Trump told a White House news conference, adding that "healthy individuals should be able to fully recover."
"Our country is prepared for any circumstance," Trump insisted, calling on "the media and politicians and everybody else involved not to do anything to incite panic."
307 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Italy; total cases jump to 1,128 cases, with 29 deaths
The number of coronavirus cases in Italy climbed by 307 on Saturday, with 1,128 diagnoses of the virus confirmed, civil protection officials say.
Fifty-two percent of the cases are in house isolation, said the head of the Civil Protection Department, Angelo Borrelli. Another 101 people are in intensive care units, and 401 people are hospitalized with mild symptoms.
A total of 18,500 samples have been taken in Italy. Most of the swabs — 58% — were carried out in Lombardy, the region with the largest coronavirus cluster.
Of the eight dead on Saturday, all were elderly — six were in Lombardy and two in Emilia Romagna. Twenty-nine people in all have died in Italy.
First coronavirus death in US reported
A woman with coronavirus residing in King County, Washington, has died, says state Health Department spokesperson Jamie Nixon.
The US has announced new travel restrictions for Iran, Italy and South Korea.
Iraq announces 5 new coronavirus cases, total now 13
Iraq reported five new positive cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry says. That brings the country's total to 13.
Four new cases were in Baghdad and one in Babil Province, south of the capital, according to a statement Friday from the Iraqi Health Ministry.
The five new patients are under quarantine.
9 new cases of Covid-19 in Japan, bringing total to 944
Nine new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed Saturday by Japan's Health Ministry, bringing the total number of cases nationwide to 944.
One recent case includes a man in his 70s who was a Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger. He had disembarked the ship after confirming his virus test was negative on February 20.
Breakdown: The cases include 239 people on land and 705 from the Diamond Princess, the health ministry says.
At least 11 deaths — six from the Diamond Princess and five on land — have been attributed to the virus, according Japanese health officials.
Summary: South Korea cases surge, 813 new cases in one day
Seoul: South Korea has reported a “critical moment” in its battle against coronavirus transmission after 813 new cases were detected in the country in a single day on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
The respiratory illness has killed 17 people in South Korea so far.
- South Korea, with has the highest number of cases outside China, mobilised the army on Saturday.
- Soldiers are disinfecting large parts of Daegu, the south-eastern city that has been at the centre of the country's coronavirus outbreak.
- On Friday South Korea reported a sharp rise in the number of cases of the Covid-19 disease. It now stands at 3,150. The respiratory illness has killed 17 people in the country so far.
3,150number of cases of Covid-19 in South Korea.
'Highest level of alert': WHO
The World Health Organization says the outbreak has reached the “highest level” of risk for the world, with the director-general warning it can go in "any direction."
Italian Serie-A matches postponed over coronavirus fears
ROME (AFP): Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday's clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said Saturday.
Other matches called off were AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Sassuolo v Brescia and Udinese v Fiorentina, the league said in a statement Saturday. he matches had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.
Italy is the European country hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 650 cases and 17 deaths — mostly in cities in the north.
Spain records 43rd coronavirus case
Spain has recorded its 43rd coronavirus case after the Health Department in Catalonia announced two more patients tested positive to the virus.
One of the new cases is a 52-year-old woman in Girona who had traveled to Italy in recent days, and a man from Sant Cugat, north of Barcelona, who was in close contact with one of the previously confirmed cases.
This makes 43 cases of coronavirus reported in Spain: 41 in quarantine (8 in Andalusia, 1 in Aragon, 2 in the Basque Country, 2 Castilla Leon, 10 in Valencia, 5 in Canary Islands, 7 in Madrid, 6 in Catalonia) and 2 who have recovered from the illness (1 in Canary Island and 1 in the Balearic Islands).
Coronavirus in Europe: Cases of reported across Europe, by country (as of February 29, 2020)
- Italy (821 cases, 21 deaths)
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Switzerland
- Greece
- Austria
- Finland
- Belgium
- Sweden
- Croatia
- Norway
- North Macedonia
- Georgia
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Netherlands
- Belarus
- Lithuania
- Monaco
Japan's Hokaido island announces 3-week emergency
The northern Japanese island of Hokkaidao has announced a three-week state of emergency, part of a number of measures implemented in Japan to slow the outbreak.
3 new cases in the US
The US has reported three new cases of the virus where the infection if of unknown origin. The patients in California, Washington state and Oregon had not travelled overseas or come into close contact with known carriers.
A total of 59 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it will have new coronavirus testing kits delivered to all states by the end of the week, after the first lot of tests were faulty.
Mainland China: 427 new cases, lowest in a month; 47 deaths
Mainland China reported the lowest number of new cases in a month, with 427 new cases reported, of which all but four were in Hubei province.
There were 47 new deaths reported.
85,000 cases globally
Globally, there are an estimated 85,000 cases of Covid-19 and some 2,900 deaths. The virus has been detected in 58 countries.
Which countries have travel restrictions in place? Will the Olympics be cancelled? Sports events under threat Biggest one-day fall on US stock market