Dubai: Nurseries will be closed from tomorrow, March 1, according to the UAE Ministry of Education.

Hussein Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education, and Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), appeared together on Saturday during a press conference on coronavirus, and measures to prevent its spread in the country.

The ministers revealed the following:

The total number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 is 21, and 5 cases fully recovered, which represents 25% of the total number of infections in the country.

With regard to the Emirates Tour, those who were diagnosed were technicians accompanying the teams, not the riders, and the margin of dealing with the public was very small.

No cases of COVID-19 reported among the cyclists in the UAE Tour and the two infected persons are technicians working with the participating teams. Appropriate measures have been taken.

131 students were present at the UAE Tour and none of them has come into contact with the infected technicians, but for safety reasons, they are being screened to ensure their safety.

A circular was issued to suspend all activities and activities of students, whether inside or outside the country, as a double precautionary measure to protect them.

Two planes were equipped to evacuate UAE nationals in Iran, who are based in Qeshm and Tehran.

All school activities, events and trips will be suspended, as part of precautionary measures to reduce the possibility of being infected with COVID-19.

In Dubai, the KHDA issued a circular on Saturday calling for stringent steps to safeguard kids against the virus, including a ban of activities such as field trips and gatherings that may comprise students.