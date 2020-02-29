Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In an effort to safeguard students and others in the UAE against the novel coronavirus, called Covid 19, which has infected more than 84,000 worldwide, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) issued a circular on Saturday morning calling for the ban of activities such as field trips and gatherings that may comprise students.

In the circular, the authority calls upon all private educational centres, including early learning centres, schools and universities to halt all events and activities between institutions. The memo adds that all approvals for pre-planned trips are now invalid.