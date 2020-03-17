Ava Louise has admitted that she did it to gain attention online

Ava Louise filmed herself licking a toilet seat in a plane Image Credit: Twitter

At a time when the world is battling a pandemic, a TikTok influencer, Ava Louise, filmed herself licking a toilet seat on a plane, starting a bizarre “coronavirus challenge” and netizens are outraged.

She posted the video to her Twitter profile with the caption: "Please RT [retweet] this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane."

The six-second video shows Louise crouching down and licking the toilet seat before sitting back up and doing a peace signs with her hands.

Louise has over 21,000 followers on the video sharing platform app and around 160,000 followers on Instagram.

The influencer told Business Insider that she did it because she "didn’t want coronavirus getting more attention than her".

“What’s not going to make people sad is a hot rich blonde 20-something-year-old licking a toilet,” she said. “It’s not like the virus can kill me anyway because I don’t use Facebook.”

As the video got shared online, people were outraged at the bizarre “challenge” and shared their thoughts on social media platforms.

User @WayneDupreeShow tweeted: “Folks, you can't make this stuff up... There's a ‘Coronavirus Challenge’ and it's literally the dumbest, grossest, and most dangerous thing on the planet right now.”

According to various media reports, Louise was quoted as saying that recorded the video to gain attention online or “clout” as the youngsters refer to it.