Lekima makes landfall early on Saturday in Wenling, between Taiwan and Shanghai

Workers unload seafood from fishing boats before super typhoon Lekima makes landfall in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China August 8, 2019. Picture taken August 8, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (AP) - At least 18 people were killed Saturday after Typhoon Lekima struck China's coast south of Shanghai, knocking down houses and trees, state TV reported.

Another 14 people were missing after Lekima hit land at 1:45 am on Saturday in Zhejiang province, the report said. It said more than 200 houses collapsed and 3,200 were damaged.

The deaths occurred in Yongjia County on the outskirts of Wenzhou, a major port city, state TV reported. It said a river that was blocked by a landslide rose 10 meters (30 feet) and then broke through the debris, flooding homes.

More than 1 million people were evacuated before the storm struck, the official Xinhua News Agency said. That included 253,000 in Shanghai.

Shanghai Disneyland closed due to the storm.

State TV said 3,023 airline flights in Shanghai, Hangzhou and other cities and some train services were canceled. Authorities in Shanghai also shut down the high-speed magnetic levitation train to Pudong International Airport.

Sixteen people were also missing after a landslide was triggered by the storm, state media reported.

The storm was initially designated a "super typhoon", but weakened slightly before landfall - when it still had winds of 187km/h (116mph).

Landslide as dam breaks

The fatal landslide happened when a dam broke in Wenzhou, near where the storm made landfall, state media said.

Lekima is now slowly winding its way north through the Zhejiang province, and is expected to hit Shanghai, which has a population of more than 20 million.