Seoul: North and South Korea have agreed to restore their severed communication links, the South’s presidential office said Tuesday.
The North unilaterally cut off all official communication links with the South in June last year after threats over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border.
But the leaders of the two Koreas have exchanged personal letters since April aimed at improving ties and agreed to restore the hotlines as the first step, the South’s presidential office said in a statement.