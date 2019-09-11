No casualties reported from incident just after midnight

A plume of smoke rises near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. A blast was heard shortly after midnight on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Image Credit: AP

Kabul: A rocket was fired at the Afghan defence ministry complex in the capital Kabul in the early hours of Wednesday, on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, but no one was hurt, an official said.

“A rocket hit a wall at the defence ministry, with no casualties reported,” interior ministry spokesman Nosrat Rahimi said in a statement.

The strike occurred just after midnight.

It was the first in the Afghan capital since US President Donald Trump announced at the weekend that talks with the Taliban aimed at a withdrawal of US troops were “dead”.

On Tuesday, the insurgents pledged to continue fighting and warned that Washington would regret abandoning the negotiations.

The September 11, 2001 attacks on US targets prompted the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, which toppled the Taliban regime.