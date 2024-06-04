Manila: Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. received UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his party on Tuesday in the presence of First Lady Marie Louise "Liza" A. Marcos and senior officials.

Bilateral relations between the UAE and the Philippines and ways to enhance cooperation in various sectors were discussed during the meeting.

Manila names special envoy to the UAE

Also on Tuesday, President Marcos appointed Ma. Anna Kathryna Pimentel, wife of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, as Special Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Trade and Investment. Marcos administered Mrs Pimentel’s oath of office on Tuesday in Malacañang.

After taking her oath, the new special envoy immediately commenced her duties, joining the President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in welcoming UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a press statement, Mrs Pimentel expressed her profound honour at the trust and confidence placed in her by the President.

Pimentel has actively participated in various international forums on investment and economic cooperation hosted by the UAE, such as the World Government Summit in February 2024, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in December 2023, and both the Dubai Airshow and Dubai Watch Week in November 2023.

“With the upcoming 50th anniversary of our diplomatic ties this year, I hope to contribute to the further strengthening of our relationship with the UAE as the President’s special envoy,” she said.

“There are many opportunities to deepen our ties with the UAE, especially with the ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that is expected to enhance bilateral economic relations between the Philippines and UAE," she told the Philippine News Agency.

