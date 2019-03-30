Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: In another gory incident of violence against women, a husband has reportedly cut off his ex-wife's tongue days after divorcing her.

Police have registered the car against the husband who is at large. He has been accused of attempting murder.

The incident was reported in Pindi Bhattian, a small town located some 110km from Lahore, Punjab.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Jahangir, had divorced his wife, Nasreen, a few days ago.

Police added, the suspect went over to his in-laws house and cut off former wife Nasreen’s tongue with a pair of scissors, Geo TV reported.

Nasreen was rushed to the hospital while the husband ran off.