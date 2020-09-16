Ambassador of the UAE in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi with Vice Chancellor of the Quaid-e-Azam University Prof Dr Muhammad Ali at a ceremony marking the handing over of 4,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. Image Credit: Supplied

Islamabad: The UAE Embassy today launched the “Let’s Give Everyone a [Clean] Hand” programme for the schools, colleges, universities and orphanages of Islamabad.

The programme features mainly distribution of hand sanitizers, COVID-19 awareness material, books etc. In this regard, the embassy chose Pakistan’s top university Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) for handing over some 4,000 hand sanitizers and 200 books.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi while speaking at the handing-over ceremony of hand sanitizers expressed the UAE government’s resolve to strengthen relations with Pakistan in all areas.

Pakistan he said was like a home to the late Founder of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and the bilateral relations between the two countries are established on mutual love, regard and trust.

Over 1 million Pakistanis are contributing to the economy of the UAE and of Pakistan as well, and the UAE leadership highly valued their positive role, he said.

The UAE envoy said the hygiene campaign under the “Let’s Give Everyone a [Clean] Hand” aims at assisting Pakistan’s government in efforts to combat COVID-19.

Pakistan has already done well against the pandemic and even the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the country’s landmark achievement against the virus including it among the seven countries the world should learn from in the fight against coronavirus.

The UAE ambassador said hand hygiene plays an important role and is the first and very effective shield against the pandemic, so it was thought befitting to distribute hand sanitizers among the educational institutions.

Ambassador Zaabi said the UAE leadership has always given importance to assist Pakistan (besides economic cooperation) in healthcare and education sectors as they establish people-to-people strong ties and are meant for generations.

Even presently, the UAE government-run projects are underway in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), South Waziristan and Balochistan, said the ambassador.

In far and wide of Pakistan, numerous educational institutions and state-of-the-art hospitals reflect the UAE government’s commitment to contribute to Pakistan’s development, said the ambassador.

UAE corner in National Library

Ambassador of the UAE said definition and dynamics of diplomacy were changing and today, the more focus was being given to soft or cultural diplomacy.

The UAE embassy realizing the need of introducing the UAE culture, history, geography, etc has set up a corner at the National Library of Islamabad where a large number of reference material, books are available to researchers and students who want to learn about the country.

Vice Chancellor of the QAU, Prof Mohammad Ali while thanking the ambassador said the goodwill gesture would go a long way in collaboration between the university and the embassy. The university’s regular classes are commencing from Sept 21 and this gift of hand sanitizers is quite timely and useful, he said.

In Pakistan though senior level classes (from IX to above) have already started, but junior level schools are opening from Sept 23 and Sept 30 respectively.