Netizens and industry peers like Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan, wish her good health

Rubina Ashraf Image Credit: Twitter

Veteran Pakistani television actress Rubina Ashraf tested positive last week for COVID-19, now the 60-year-old is reportedly in a critical condition.

Pakistan news outlets reported that Ashraf had been taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) as she developed complications related to coronavirus.

As she noticed symptoms of the virus and tested positive, she had isolated herself, according to media reports.

However, her condition worsened since then. A source close to the family confirmed to Pakistani newspaper, The Express Tribune that she is in critical condition and is admitted to a private hospital.

Industry peers and socials media users shared their wishes for Ashraf’s speedy recovery online.

Tweep @SyedTariqAliJe1 wrote: “She is one of the best icon in Pakistani industry. Prayers for her speedy recovery. May she have a good and sound health ahead, amen. #RubinaAshraf”

Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed, @iamhumayunsaeed, wrote: “Please pray for Rubina Ashraf. May Allah grant her good health and quick recovery.”

https://twitter.com/iamhumayunsaeed/status/1269657585549889536

To which actress Mahira Khan, @TheMahiraKhan, replied: “InshAllah [God willing].”

Earlier, some other famous Pakistan television stars including Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Alizah Shah, Sakina Samo, Salman Ahmed and Naveed Raza tested positive for COVID-19.

A number of Pakistani politicians including Railway Minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid and former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have also tested positive for coronavirus.