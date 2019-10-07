Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Stock image

He seemed like a great catch - a top-level defence scientist, who was part of the Indian space programme. His family seemed nice and they had a summer wedding in Delhi, India, in May.

Later, they even dropped him off to the airport, as he was apparently assigned to the American National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). And then Netflix ratted him out!

The jobless Indian man just walked out of the airport after his new wife’s family left to go meet his first wife. The second marriage was a scam, with the knowledge of his family.

There is no information available on if any money as part of the Indian dowry system was handed over by the bride’s family to the fake groom. All of them are absconding.

Indian news website Indian Express reported that the woman “who is a PhD student, filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Jitender Singh, at Dwarka North police station on October 1”.

In her complaint, she said that Singh told her that he was working with the Indian Space Research Organisation and “was invited for a space mission from NASA in US”.

“Later, when the victim logged into her Netflix account, which she shares with her husband, she found that the GPS showed the man’s location in Gurgaon [Delhi]. When confronted, he admitted that he was unemployed and already married,” a senior police officer told Indian media.

“Before our marriage, he showed us his MTech degree from IIT Kharagpur and work documents from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He told us that he will now work for ISRO. We met his parents and brother in Rewari before the wedding,” the complainant told Indian Express.