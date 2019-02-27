That’s right. He needs an instrument to unite North Korea around him. North Korea’s economy is a failure. North Korean welfare is a failure. The North Korean people do not now believe in North Korean’s system and ideology. So he needs nuclear weapons to justify all of North Korea’s current problems. For instance, North Korean newspapers are educating the people that North Korea is poor. Why? Because North Korea spends so much money on nuclear development, and because of that nuclear development, North Korean became one of the superpowers of the world. So this is a really clear justification of economic failure.