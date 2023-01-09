Indonesia / Volcano
Indonesia volcano erupts, forcing evacuation of hundreds
Jakarta: Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarmas) evacuated 164 climbers from the erupting Mount Marapi volcano area in Padang city, the capital of West Sumatra province, on 8th January.
Head of Padang city Abdul Malik said they had climbed on Marapi and the mountain began spewing avalanches of ash on January 7.
He revealed that the climbers were discovered during a search and rescue operation conducted by Basarnas in coordination with relevant forces and local people.
Earlier, Marapi volcano began spewing ash at about 6:11 am on 7th January. As of the afternoon of 8th January, a total of 22 eruptions had been recorded, and the danger in this volcano area raised to Level II - a warning level.