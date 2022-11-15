NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed global and regional developments in a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday at the G20 summit in Indonesia, India’s foreign ministry said.
Modi and Biden “expressed satisfaction” about close cooperation between India and the United States in new groupings such as the Quad, which includes Australia and Japan, and the I2U2, which includes Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
“They reviewed the continuing deepening of the India-US strategic partnership,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Modi has also met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and World Bank President David Malpass, among other leaders, at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.
“PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali,” said a tweet by the PMO while it also shared a picture their meeting.
“Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali,” the PMO said in another tweet along with a photo of the two leaders.
Tweeting a photograph of Modi with Macron, the PMO said: “Brief discussion at the start of the @g20org Summit with President @EmmanuelMacron.”
“Multilateral summits present wonderful opportunities for leaders to exchange views on diverse issues. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Mark Rutte interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali. @MinPres,” the PMO tweeted while sharing a picture of Modi with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
“A fruitful discussion with @WorldBank President, Mr. @DavidMalpassWBG at the Bali @g20org Summit,” the PMO said in another tweet, while sharing a picture of Modi with World Bank president David Malpas