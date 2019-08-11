Pakistan woman calls Priyanka Chopra ‘hypocrite’ for an old controversial tweet. Image Credit: IANS

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was accused of encouraging war between India and Pakistan, by a Pakistani woman during a public event on Saturday. A video of Chopra’s response has gone viral.

The actress was answering questions at the Beautycon event in Los Angeles, where she was joined by bloggers, influencers, and celebrities. During the event, a Pakistani woman yelled at Chopra and called her a hypocrite referring to her tweet where she hailed the Indian Army, back in March.

In the video the audience member can be heard yelling: “You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business...”

Her voice trails off, but Priyanka waited for her to finish. Appearing unfazed by the criticism, the ‘Quantico’ actress responded to her saying: “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”

While many tweeps loved the response and applauded her for remaining composed, her response irked her Pakistani fans.

@ShaykhSaahb posted: “Priyanka Chopra just made the best case yet for boycotting bollywood in Pakistan. This is coming from someone who has been a staunch supporter of Bollywood films in Pakistani cinemas.”

Tweep @ManalFaheemKhan tweeted: “I officially hate Priyanka Chopra as of now. She has always appeared insincere and now she seems cold and arrogant too. It’s got nothing to do with me being a Pakistani. She could have answered the question in a less condescending manner.”

Anonymo28909545 posted: “[People] should learn about UN rules before asking... questions.