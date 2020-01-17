Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan met Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos during an Amazon Prime event in Mumbai on Thursday. The event was organized by the e-commerce giant to meet prominent Bollywood celebrities.

Actor, Ritesh Deshmukh took to Twitter to share a video from the event, in which Khan was seen helping Bezos say a line from the popular Bollywood movie, Don.

Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted a picture, posing with Bezos and Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar.

“Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this...” Khan tweeted.

According to reports, Jeff Bezos the 3-day India visit started on January 15. He will review and plan Amazon’s operations in the country. He reportedly also plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi although the meeting hasn’t been finalized yet. Bezos also plans to meet key industry leaders such as Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

It’s Bezos’ first trip to India in over five years, according to the New York Times, and he was duly greeted with a formal investigation by The Competition Commission of India, the country’s antitrust regulator, which is taking a closer look at Amazon and Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce site largely controlled by Walmart.

Amazon's $1 billion-dollar pledge is the latest move by the company in its battle for a piece of the vast economy. Amazon has already committed more than $5 billion to growing its business in India.