ISRO just released the first pictures of the Earth captured by Chandrayaan 2

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 Image Credit: @ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has just released the first pictures of the Earth captured by Chandrayaan 2, India’s second Moon mission.

According to the tweets, the pictures were captured by the LI4 camera on board Chandrayaan 2, that was launched on July 22.

In a series of tweets @ISRO on Sunday, posted: “Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT.”

Previously, fake pictures that claimed to be from the space mission, were being circulated by some on social media platform. However, the space agency had confirmed that images were not taken by Chandrayaan 2.

The pictures quickly went viral with Indian tweeps congratulating ISRO and the team behind the mission.

@checkwithajay posted: “@isro So proud of you, ISRO. You are simply outstanding.”

And, @g_govindarajan added: “Awesome pictures from Chandrayaan-2, congratulation ISRO.”

India’s second Lunar mission

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI): “Chandrayaan-2 comes 11 years after ISRO’s successful first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1 which scripted history by making more than 3,400 orbits around the Moon and was operational for 312 days till August 29, 2009.”

The Chandrayaan-2, comprising of an orbiter, lander and rover, is expected to land on the Moon by the first week of September.

Chandrayaan-2 is billed as the most complex and prestigious mission undertaken by the ISRO since its inception. It aims to make India the fourth country to soft land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, the United States and China.