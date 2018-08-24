Dubai: Going for the gold! On social media, #AmitPanghal started trending after the Indian boxer bagged another gold medal for his country at the #AsianGames2018. Panghal’s win on Saturday has brought India’s total medal score to 67.

Panghal is being called the “golden boy” as he beat reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov, in the Men’s 49kgs Boxing final.

He is only 21 years old and made his debut at the games this year. According to a report by Indian newspaper Hindustan Times: “…he was able to clinch the encounter by split decision (3-2).”

On twitter, Journalist Shekhar Gupta posted: “Fantastic tactical win #AmitPanghal over reigning Olympic champion for #AsianGames2018⁠boxing gold. With this, Haryana-Kerala domination of the medals tally is complete.”

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen congratulated Panghal and tweeted: “Congratulations #AmitPanghal! What a brilliant fight and way to win against an Olympic champion. #Bravo #AsianGames2018.”

Many celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, also commended him.

Users also shared an emotional video on social media where Panghal is seen tearing-up as he watches India’s flag get hoisted, while the national anthem plays in the background. The video was viewed more than 5,000 times.

The 18th Asian Games are taking place in the Jakarta Convention Centre Hall in Indonesia, and many Indian athletes have been trending on social media for winning medals in their respective sports.

#ArpinderSingh from Amritsar district, Punjab, became the first Indian in 48 years to bag a triple jump gold medal in the Games.

Online users applauded him for his achievement, and for beating the odds, despite having to take a mortgage to pay for training.

In a report by newspaper India times quoted his mother who said: “He had promised me that he would return with a gold medal. I am happy that he has fulfilled his promise.”

India now has 15 gold medals and is ranked eight on the tally list.

Last week...

Tennis player #DivijSharan was trending on twitter after he, along with #RohanBopanna, won a gold medal for India in the men’s doubles event.

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu used his official twitter handle @VPSecretariat to congratulate the team.

He posted: “Congratulate Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan for winning Gold medal in the Tennis Men’s Doubles at Jakarta Asian Games 2018. #AsianGames2018 @asiangames2018 #RohanBopanna #DivijSharan.”

They are being referred to as the “golden boys” after their win.

Tweep @ApaonaPramanik4 posted: “#RohanBopanna and #DivijSharan made India proud by winning gold medal in tennis men’s doubles event at #AsianGames2018. No moment can be as proud as winning for your country at international platform. Big congratulations! #AsianGames.”

This morning, #HeenaSindhu was also trending after she won a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event. She shot an overall score of 219.2 in the final.

According to newspaper The Times of India: “Sidhu came from behind in the finals and was just 0.1 from the lead after she produced a 10.8 on the 21st shot. Her next shot was a 9.6 and her overall score of 219.2 could only give her a bronze medal for India.”

Marvellous shooting by @HeenaSidhu10 !



Online users praised her for her achievement, including Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore, who tweeted: “Marvellous shooting by @HeenaSidhu10! Making a brilliant come back in the finals, she secures a medal in 10m air pistol event in #AsianGames2018! #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames @asiangames2018.”

Cricketer @virendersehwag tweeted: “Heartiest congratulations Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan for the gold in men’s tennis doubles. Also congratulations to Heena Sidhu for her bronze in 10m air pistol. #AsianGames2018.”

The Indian kabaddi team won a bronze medal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi took to twitter to praise the team.

He posted a picture of the team and wrote: “I congratulate our men’s kabaddi team for the bronze medal in the @asiangames2018. We are proud of the team and convey best wishes to them for their future endeavours. #AsianGames2018.”

However, it was not all good news. Badminton player #KadambiSrikanth crashed out of the games after losing to Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in the opening round of the badminton men’s singles event.

While China and Japan are leading with 276 and 196 medals respectively, the UAE team has also bagged 13 medals at the games.